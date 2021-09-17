Businesses ready to roll as Packers fans flock in town

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Every year Packers fans are ready to follow the team and businesses expect it to remain that way this year starting with the home opener.

With a weekend full of festivities ahead of the home opener, businesses around Lambeau Field are ready to roll and preparing the best kind of madness. The free concert Sunday outside of Lambeau Field and the game on Monday, Stadium District bars believe the whole weekend will be busy.

Kroll’s West said it’s been business as usual for them. During the pandemic they didn’t struggle, and say they will be fully staffed on Monday.

“This last week has finally slowed down for us, slowed down I mean where we can get ahead, we can finally get ahead, we’re not coming in early and staying extra late this week because, we finally hav a crew and we finally have a base line instead of every day being nuts,” said Julia Nolan, Manager, Kroll’s West.

“The Bar” in the Stadium District says it’s had a slight worker shortage, but come game day it will be ready to go with enough staff.

“It’s a Monday game, but normally those games are less busy than a normal Sunday game, but I think everybody wants to come out and have fun, so we’re expected to have really good business,” said Jacob Montalean, general manager of The Bar.

As things get back to normal for the Packers season, the economic impact for Greater Green Bay does as well.

“We typically see a $15 million total economic impact per game when capacity’s full. Obviously we missed out on that last year and we don’t expect anything different this year with crowds expected to be the same as pre-pandemic,” said Nick Meisner, VP of marketing and communications for Discover Green Bay.

“I’m glad to see fans coming back. I’m glad to see even with the two preseason games they felt more normal. There was finally people outside, you could see the crowds, you could see the tailgating. So I’m excited for this Monday with it being a regular season opener, I’m excited, because I think it’ll be nuts, all day Monday,” said Nolan.

