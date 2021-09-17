Advertisement

Charges filed, new details released in homicide of four in Dunn County

One is charged with four counts of hiding a corpse, as party to a crime.
One is charged with four counts of hiding a corpse, as party to a crime.(WEAU)
By Lindsay Alowairdi and Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Charges have now been filed against one of two men believed to be connected to the deaths of four people in Dunn County.

Darren Osborne is charged with four counts of hiding a corpse, as party to a crime. Law enforcement are still searching for the other suspect, Antoine Darnique Suggs. Four people, Loyace Foreman III, Matthew Isiah Pettus, and Jasmine Christine Sturm, all of St. Paul, Min., and Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley of Stillwater, were found dead in an abandoned SUV near Sheridan Town Hall in northern Dunn County on Sunday.

The criminal complaint says witnesses told police they saw Suggs late Saturday evening in a bar in St. Paul with Flug-Presley. It says Flug-Presley and Suggs had a relationship. Another witness told officers they saw Flug-Presley, Sturm and Pettus get into a black SUV and described the driver as a black male whom they could not identify.

The victims were found dead in the front passenger seat and back seat of the vehicle. No one was in the driver’s seat. The complaint says the owner of the SUV told investigators he gave it to Suggs.

Autopsies showed each victim had at least one gunshot wound to the head.

The Dunn County sheriff’s office says they believe Suggs is still in the twin cities area. If you see him officers say don’t approach him, just call police.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) (pictured on the right) has been arrested, while...
Suspect arrested in Dunn County quadruple homicide investigation; another suspect at-large
John Stender, Jr. was sentenced to three years in prison and three years extended supervision...
John Stender, Jr. sentenced to 3 years in prison for aiding Colten Treu
Vigil held in the town of Sheridan in honor of the quadruple homicide victims.
Father of Dunn County quadruple homicide victim calls for justice at Wednesday night vigil
Outagamie County releases audio of 911 call which reported zebras running loose in Seymour
VIDEO: Zebras on the loose spotted in Wisconsin
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
Dunn County homicide investigation: 4 people killed, no known motive

Latest News

Some parents cried as they demanded a mask mandate.
Board approves mask mandate for Fort Atkinson schools
The installation is one of eight military bases in the U.S. that is housing refugees.
3 babies recently born to Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy
FILE - This June 29, 2018 file photo shows tanks at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior,...
Enbridge ordered to pay $3 million for groundwater leak
Lambeau Field has new concessions, new features for home opener
Lambeau Field has new concessions, new features for home opener