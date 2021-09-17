Charges filed, new details released in homicide of four in Dunn County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Charges have now been filed against one of two men believed to be connected to the deaths of four people in Dunn County.

Darren Osborne is charged with four counts of hiding a corpse, as party to a crime. Law enforcement are still searching for the other suspect, Antoine Darnique Suggs. Four people, Loyace Foreman III, Matthew Isiah Pettus, and Jasmine Christine Sturm, all of St. Paul, Min., and Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley of Stillwater, were found dead in an abandoned SUV near Sheridan Town Hall in northern Dunn County on Sunday.

The criminal complaint says witnesses told police they saw Suggs late Saturday evening in a bar in St. Paul with Flug-Presley. It says Flug-Presley and Suggs had a relationship. Another witness told officers they saw Flug-Presley, Sturm and Pettus get into a black SUV and described the driver as a black male whom they could not identify.

The victims were found dead in the front passenger seat and back seat of the vehicle. No one was in the driver’s seat. The complaint says the owner of the SUV told investigators he gave it to Suggs.

Autopsies showed each victim had at least one gunshot wound to the head.

The Dunn County sheriff’s office says they believe Suggs is still in the twin cities area. If you see him officers say don’t approach him, just call police.

