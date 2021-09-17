Advertisement

Coulee Region raising awareness about suicide prevention

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
By Alex Loroff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a topic that hits close to home for many residents of the Coulee Region.

Sarah Meza suffered an unexpected loss in her family almost a decade ago, which lead her to create an event to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention.

“My uncle was the mini donut guy at all of the local fairs, and we lost him to suicide about eight years ago,” Meza said. “We just wanted to do something to bring awareness to mental health.”

Meza is a Racing Director for the Mini Donut Half Marathon & 5K Honor Walk, an annual race that helps raise funds for mental health initiatives in the community.

This year’s event takes place on Saturday morning in Onalaska and Trempealeau, where people who’ve dealt with losses from suicide can bond with others that have had similar experiences.

“A lot of times people feel like they can’t talk about it, our event gives people a safe place,” Meza added.

The race also helps the community learn about other preventative resources, including Great Rivers 2-1-1.

Line Supervisor Amy Kuester says Great Rivers provides a confidential outlet for anyone who’s going through a crisis.

“It can be difficult for an individual to call a friend or a family member, they may feel like this person doesn’t understand, or I don’t want to burden this person,” Kuester explained. “We want to be that person that’s going to be able to openly listen to their thoughts and feelings.”

Staff members can provide callers with information about other community resources, or simply speak with them about their troubles.

“We are all trained to talk to individuals with a non-judgmental, empathetic, patient ear, and we try to make sure that they’re connected to the appropriate resources,” Kuester said.

Kuester is proud of the work being done at Great Rivers and the impact that it has across the Coulee Region.

“It is very valuable to have somebody that will tell you that you’ve helped me today, thank you for your service being there, you’ve saved my life today,” Kuester expressed.

Anyone who wishes to connect with Great Rivers can dial 2-1-1 or call (800) 362-8255.

Additional information and resources can be found on the Great Rivers website.

