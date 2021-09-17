Advertisement

Dunn County quadruple homicide suspect in custody

He will be taken to Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix, AZ awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.
He will be taken to Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix, AZ awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.(Dunn County Sheriff's Office)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Menomonie, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is giving an update to the Dunn County quadruple homicide investigation.

38-year-old Antoine Darnique Suggs, turned himself into Gilbert, Ariz. Police Department Friday on Dunn County warrant.

According to a release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Suggs has been living in the Phoenix, Ariz. area recently before traveling back to Minnesota in the last couple of weeks.

It is unknown how Suggs traveled back to Ariz. this week. Suggs has not been interviewed yet, so there is no new information at this time.

He will be taken to Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix, Ariz. awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.

The investigation will continue with the assistance of St. Paul Police Department, Minnesota BCA and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) (pictured on the right) has been arrested, while...
Suspect arrested in Dunn County quadruple homicide investigation; another suspect at-large
John Stender, Jr. was sentenced to three years in prison and three years extended supervision...
John Stender, Jr. sentenced to 3 years in prison for aiding Colten Treu
Vigil held in the town of Sheridan in honor of the quadruple homicide victims.
Father of Dunn County quadruple homicide victim calls for justice at Wednesday night vigil
John Stender is taken into custody to begin three year prison sentence.
Passenger in girl scout hit and run is sentenced as families continue calls for justice
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
Dunn County homicide investigation: 4 people killed, no known motive

Latest News

The Village of Kohler has a full schedule of events planned for Ryder Cup week.
Village of Kohler set to host Ryder Cup week events
Image of COVID-19
There’s a new COVID-19 mutation in Wisconsin
U.S. Army medical Soldiers attached to Task Force McCoy vaccinate Afghan evacuees during a...
Afghan refugees receive vaccinations at Fort McCoy
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Coulee Region raising awareness about suicide prevention