Eau Claire law enforcement celebrate donation buying body cams

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police officers and Eau Claire County Sheriff’s deputies will soon have a new addition to their uniform, body cameras.

Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus and Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Kramer officially accepted a $949,000 donation from local organization PESI, Inc. Friday. The money will pay for body cams and replace both departments’ current dash-cam and interview room recording systems.

“This is a technology that benefits all,” Rokus said. “The documentation that our camera systems, whether it be body cameras, in-squad video, it provides a factual account of the event that supports a community member’s account of what happened and also our officers.”

“It seemed like a great opportunity for the community as well as the police department. There’s transparency, accountability, safety and efficiency that are brought by using this technology,” PESI Deputy Director Michael Olson said.

After seeing the tense relationships between law enforcement and the communities they’re sworn to protect throughout the country, Olson said PESI decided cameras would be a good community investment to help build more trust in Eau Claire.

“When communities around the country were in turmoil over policing, we recognized an opportunity to step in locally and play a role and help our local sheriff and police department,” he said.

“In order for us to do our work, we need to be considered trustworthy by our community,” Rokus said. “The community needs to perceive our actions as legitimate. This supports that.”

He said officers are expected to be wearing cameras by the end of January, 2022.

Olson said he’s excited to see the community reaping the benefits of PESI’s donation.

“The great part about this investment is that it’s tangible,” he said. “We can see the impact on a regular basis and know that we provided an added layer of transparency to our community.”

Rokus said PESI’s donation will cover the costs of the cameras and data storage system for five years. All footage from both the police department and sheriff’s office will be stored on a shared system.

