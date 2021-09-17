Advertisement

Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking removal of DNR chairman

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Friday ruled against Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul in the lawsuit.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. - A Wisconsin judge has rejected a lawsuit seeking to remove the state Department of Natural Resources policy board’s leader from his post even though his term has ended. Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Friday ruled against Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul in the lawsuit be brought seeking an order forcing Fred Prehn off the board. Prehn is a Wausau dentist appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker in 2015. Prehn has refused to step down since his term expired May 1, denying Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee Sandra Naas a seat and maintaining a 4-3 majority for Republican appointees.

