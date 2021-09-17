Mona Lisa’s restaurant shares COVID-19 update

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire Italian/Mediterranean restaurant is announcing a new COVID-19 protocol for their diners.

Those that want to dine at Mona Lisa’s restaurant will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination as of Sept. 22, 2021.

Children under the age of 12 may accompany a vaccinated adult. Proof of vaccination must be presented upon entry to the restaurant.

Mona Lisa’s restaurant says in a social post that they have a vaccinated workforce.

The restaurant announced Friday, “Dine Safe, Shop Safe, Be Safe Eau Claire.”

Mona Lisa’s is located on Water Street in Eau Claire.

