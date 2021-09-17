Advertisement

Prost! Oktoberfest 2021 returns to Chippewa Falls

This year’s celebration has been trimmed down to two days, and will be a canned-beer event only.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s time to retrieve those lederhosen and dirndl to raise a stein for the return of Oktoberfest 2021 in Chippewa Falls.

The two-day event kicks off at noon Friday on the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds with the Festmeister and Festmeisterin being announced at the Leinenkugel grounds. This event will be followed by the Golden Keg procession to the event grounds and the tapping of the Golden Keg.

Festival-goers can indulge in live music, authentic German foods and beer, over 30 vendors, entertainers and plenty of dancing.

Organizers and 2019 Oktoberfest royalty join Hello Wisconsin live Friday morning for a first look at the weekend ahead.

Those 12 and under can come for free. One day admission is $10 and two day admission is $12.

See here for a full guide to Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest 2021.

