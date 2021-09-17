Record-high temperatures could impact the start of bow hunting

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperatures reaching record highs this weekend are giving hunters less time to get their deer processed for eating.

Normally hunters can hang their deer overnight, but warm weather will present challenges. There is less time for cleaning the deer and getting it to a butchers shop.

“When it is warm out like this, you want to have a little bit of urgency to get the animal gutted and then to a processing plant as soon as possible,” said Dav Smith, owner of Smith Bros. Meats.

Smith says animals killed for meat during these warm temperatures should quickly be taken to a processing plant. He also says hunters should skin and gut the deer to let heat out of the carcass. Smith also says there are ways to keep the carcass cool.

“If they are taking it to a plant that’s, you know, a great distance, it would probably be in their best interest to pack the chest cavity with ice, and uh, you know, just get it there as soon as they can,” said Smith.

If you are unsure whether the meat has sat for too long, you should take it to the nearest processing plant to get a professional opinion. There they can tell you if the meat has spoiled or if it is safe to eat.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.