Two taken into custody, authorities seize drugs and firearms in Monroe County

One suspect is restricted from possessing firearms due to previous felony convictions.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOWN OF SHELDON, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are being taken into custody after authorities seized a large number of drugs and firearms in Monroe County Thursday.

34-year-old Gabriel Wilcox and 28-year-old Ember Powell were taken into custody.

According to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, shortly after 4:30 p.m. a search was conducted at an address in the Town of Sheldon on Opportunity Rd near Ontario, Wis.

Authorities located over two pounds of methamphetamine, as well as lesser amounts of suspected heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, and other narcotics and prescription pills.

Authorities also located 25 firearms, some of which they believe to have been stolen.

Wilcox and Powell were taken into custody for suspected maintaining a drug trafficking place, with additional recommended pending charges.

Wilcox is restricted from possessing firearms due to previous felony convictions.

Assisting with the investigation is Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group (WCMEG), and the Richland- Iowa- Grant Task Force.

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, and Richland Center Police Department also assisted in the investigation.

The warrant was served by the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit.

