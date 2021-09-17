Village of Kohler set to host Ryder Cup week events

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Ryder Cup is teeing off at Whistling Straits, in Sheboygan County, next week. And while the golf course will see the competition, the Village of Kohler is excited to be the nearest host city.

The Village of Kohler is rolling out the red carpet as 45,000 people a day are expected to visit during Ryder Cup Week. Businesses in the area say there’s already a vibe around town. “It is a great buzz. We have been feeling the energy building, with great anticipation, especially since last year we couldn’t have it,” says Teri Mattek from Sweet Potato’s

Official match play doesn’t tee off until next Friday, but Destination Kohler has a full line up of events and activities planned, leading to the main event. The Shops at Woodlake will host the KOHLER Golf Party.

According to Betsy Froelich with KOHLER Hospitality & Real Estate, “There will be a lot of festivities that are celebrating this historic golf event and we’re just thrilled to be able to invite locals and visitors to celebrate this one-in-a-lifetime occasion.”

Extra tents, stages, and other displays are already starting to go up. The Mobile Discovery Center will be available for visitors starting Saturday, at conclusion of the 5k Run for Safe Water event. And then, on Wednesday, the KOHLER Golf Party really kicks off with a list of attractions.

“Live music will also be around during the week, headlined with special performances by Skerryvore as well as Scythian. Culinary activations will include demonstrations by Traeger Grills. And food trucks and beverage activations will be featured throughout the village including Tito’s Vodka, Michelob Ultra, Drink Wisconsibly and Pepsi,” adds Froelich.

Massive screens in the village will broadcast the live golf action as well. So, people can enjoy the sights and sounds of match play, while taking in everything else the Village of Kohler has to offer. Teri Mattek adds, “We’re just looking forward to some good Midwest hospitality and some good energy.”

A list of events can be found on the Destination Kohler website.

