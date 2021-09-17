Advertisement

Worker dead after reported work-related injury in Tomah

Authorities have not released the man's name.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - A worker is dead after a reported work-related employee injury in Tomah Friday morning.

The person who died from the incident is a 70-year-old man. Authorities have not released the man’s name.

According to a release from the Tomah Police Department, the Police Department responded to General Stamping and Metal Works located at 328 Cardinal Ave. to assist Tomah Area Ambulance Service with what was reported as a work-related employee injury at 7:45 a.m. Friday.

The injuries that the employee suffered were life-threatening and the employee was determined to be dead.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

