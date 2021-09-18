Advertisement

Arrest made in N.Y. escalator assault caught on camera

An arrest has been made in an assault on a New York City escalator that was caught on camera....
An arrest has been made in an assault on a New York City escalator that was caught on camera. (Source: New York Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - An arrest has been made in an assault on a New York City escalator that was caught on camera.

The New York Police Department said they arrested 32-year-old Bradley K. Hill on Friday. He has been charged with assault and attempted assault.

Video from earlier this month shows a man kicking a woman in the chest, causing her to fall down an escalator at a subway station.

The 32-year-old victim said it was traumatizing and scary. She was left with cuts and bruises.

The woman said the man became upset when she asked him to say “excuse me” after he bumped into her.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of COVID-19
There’s a new COVID-19 mutation in Wisconsin
He will be taken to Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix, Ariz. awaiting extradition to Wis.
Dunn County quadruple homicide suspect in custody
Mona Lisa’s is located on Water Street in Eau Claire.
Mona Lisa’s restaurant shares COVID-19 update
One is charged with four counts of hiding a corpse, as party to a crime.
Charges filed, new details released in homicide of four in Dunn County
John Stender is taken into custody to begin three year prison sentence.
Passenger in girl scout hit and run is sentenced as families continue calls for justice

Latest News

Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Police look for Laundrie in reserve; Gabby Petito still not found
A humanitarian crisis is unfolding at the U.S.-Mexico border. Border agents are "overwhelmed by...
US ramps up plan to expel Haitian migrants gathered in Texas
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
After Afghanistan pullout, US seeks NATO basing, intel pacts
The jury indicted Alexis Saborit on Friday in the death of his longtime girlfriend.
Grand jury indicts boyfriend in death of Shakopee woman