CFAUSD shifting COVID-19 protocol

Three outbreaks are currently attributable to CFAUSD.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District has released a COVID-19 status report, and is shifting protocol.

According to a release from the CFAUSD, the district will shift to masks-required indoors with mask-optional outdoors district-wide as of Monday, Sept. 20 while remaining in Level 3 status for other mitigation measures; re-considered on a weekly basis.

The CFAUSD has 66 total reported cases of students currently infected with COVID, with 482 total students currently being contact-traced/isolated/quarantined by CCDPH.

The school district was officially notified by the county that three COVID-19 outbreaks are currently attributable to CFAUSD.

Based on guidance from the Operations Team and CCDPH, the Superintendent, Jeff Holmes, says the district needs to add mask-wearing to Level 3 to determine if that additional measure alone can make a difference in reducing spread.

The superintendent said his reason for doing so is also based on the experience of a neighboring district that began the school year in the same status as CFAUSD and did make that shift to mask-wearing and is now experiencing a significant reduction in spread numbers.

