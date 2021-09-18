Advertisement

Fighter jets flying over Lambeau Field on Monday night

By Joshua Peguero
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Airmen stationed at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho are planning to give Northeast Wisconsin a show on Monday.

“There’s a lot of prep that goes into it. Getting across the entire country first off, getting the jets here squared away and then ready to go for the flyover. And then, we’ll be out here early on Monday making sure everything is ready to go,” U.S. Air Force Capt. Troy Wittke said. He’s from Lafayette, Indiana but has family living in the Milwaukee area.

As a kid, Wittke said he remembers seeing a flyover executed while sitting in the stands of Lambeau Field.

The pilots are members of the 389 Fighter Squadron and they plan to execute a flyover in a tight formation over Lambeau before kickoff that should last about 30 seconds.

“I’ve never done one before. I have done a flyover over Arlington [National] Cemetery but different circumstances for that one,” Wittke said.

“I’d say most aircrew probably get to do one maybe once in their career,” Maj. David Partin, who is from Oregon, said. “This is a really big opportunity for us as well. We’re really excited for it and we’re all big Green Bay fans. Go, Pack, go.”

After they’re done, they said they’ll race back to Lambeau to watch the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions for the Packers’ first regular season home game at full capacity since December of 2019.

The airmen have set up home base for the weekend at Jet Air located at Green Bay Austin-Straubel Airport.

“The airport’s named after a World War II veteran, so yeah, we’re really excited to have them here,” Airport Director for Austin-Straubel Marty Piette said. “We really appreciate the service that they’ve provided and look forward to hearing the sound of freedom this week.”

According to Jet Air, they’ve been seeing a high number of private planes flying in for Monday’s Packers game.

“We’re used to seeing the private jets and you know, the top one percent of America. But to see those that are out there truly sacrificing, who could potentially sacrifice their lives for our country, it’s great to say that we welcomed them,” Michael Kacmarynski of Jet Air said. He wears many hats at Jet Air, which includes lineman and handling social media marketing.

Once the airmen touched down in Ashwaubenon, Jet Air welcomed them Friday morning with cheese curds.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of COVID-19
There’s a new COVID-19 mutation in Wisconsin
He will be taken to Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix, Ariz. awaiting extradition to Wis.
Dunn County quadruple homicide suspect in custody
Mona Lisa’s is located on Water Street in Eau Claire.
Mona Lisa’s restaurant shares COVID-19 update
One is charged with four counts of hiding a corpse, as party to a crime.
Charges filed, new details released in homicide of four in Dunn County
John Stender is taken into custody to begin three year prison sentence.
Passenger in girl scout hit and run is sentenced as families continue calls for justice

Latest News

The jury indicted Alexis Saborit on Friday in the death of his longtime girlfriend.
Grand jury indicts boyfriend in death of Shakopee woman
Archery and crossbow deer hunting season begins Saturday
State Troopers stopped the vehicle in Monroe County.
One taken into custody after traffic stop in Monroe County
ss13
SportScene Friday Part 3 9/17/2021
Blugolds Volleyball
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 17th (part three)