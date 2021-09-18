Advertisement

Grand jury indicts boyfriend in death of Shakopee woman

The jury indicted Alexis Saborit on Friday in the death of his longtime girlfriend.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(AP) MINNEAPOLIS - A grand jury has indicted a man on first-degree murder charges in the gruesome death of his girlfriend in Shakopee. The jury indicted Alexis Saborit on Friday in the death of his longtime girlfriend America Mafalda Thayer. His bail also was raised from $2.5 million to $4 million. Saborit is accused of beheading Thayer in a vehicle in front of onlookers near downtown Shakopee on July 28 as the two were on the way to his court appearance for felony charges alleging that he had set fire to the couple’s apartment.

