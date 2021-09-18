Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Eau Claire transit center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for the new Eau Claire transit center. It will be located where the temporary transit center has been since 1985.

“We’ve been needing one for a long time,” Eau Claire transit manager, Thomas Wagener said.

Wagener says it’s been a long time coming.

“I would say, easily for 20 years this has been something we wanted to do. So, we’re finally able to get to this point,” Wagener said.

In 2017, a transportation investment generating economic recovery grant, or TIGER grant, was given to the city.

“We won the award, which is really an investment from the federal government into the city of Eau Claire,” Wagener said.

Renee Tyler is the community services director with the city of Eau Claire. She says the groundbreaking is a sign of commitment.

“This groundbreaking signifies our commitment in commencing with the actual building of the structure,” Tyler said.

She says as the city grows, the transfer center will keep it connected.

“What this transfer center is going to signify is the beginning of a new station that offers better connectivity within our city,” Tyler said. “This transfer center, in the future, will be servicing a larger amount of folk as our city is currently annexing more land. It’s not going to stop, so the growth is going to be there.”

The new transit center will have new features like restrooms, heated and airconditioned waiting rooms, retail space, affordable housing, and more.

“We’re also going to have a two-level parking deck on top,” Tyler said. “On top of that, there will be housing geared toward workforce development.”

The project will take about two years to complete.

“Much well deserved for our community,” Wagener said.

A new temporary transit center is now located across the street on South Dewey and Gray Street,

