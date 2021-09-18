Hundreds of motorcycles roll into Tomahawk for Fall Ride

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The 40th annual Fall Ride is back this year in Tomahawk. 2020′S ride was cancelled but many people were eager to come back this year to ride.

The event brings hundreds to thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to Tomahawk from across the country. “For some folks this is like their vacation. This is where they get together, and this is where they meet back up and enjoy their time together,” Executive Director for Tomahawk Main Street, Jennifer Turkiewicz said.

For some people, the Fall Ride is an iconic event, even if they aren’t riding a motorcycle. “I love watching, I get to see loved ones and my parents, things like that,” said Collin Vega.

But for Vega, this year is a little different. “I am riding in it this year with my uncle and my two other uncles,” Vega said.

Even those on the sidelines said they enjoy it. “It was exciting, good! I liked it, I liked all the different bikes, and I like the candy,” the Rhyner family excitedly said all at once.

For one Rhinelander man, it was his first time ever riding in a parade like this. “Oh, it was fun! I was with my brother. I’ve never been on a ride before and got the old trike out and it’s been great. Beautiful day,” explained Randy Richter.

The Fall Ride also recognized a particular group this year who rode in the front. “That is going to be our veterans because we want to honor them and let folks know how much we appreciate everything they’ve done for us,” Turkiewicz said.

In the past, the whole weekend brought in around 40,000 people. Organizers said this year will probably be record-breaking with the turnout of riders for the Thunder Parade.

The Tomahawk Fall Ride is hosting events through the weekend. For more information, click here.

