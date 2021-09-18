One taken into custody after traffic stop in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is taken into custody for being suspected of driving under the influence, fifth offense Saturday in Monroe County.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, 41-year-old Vernon Washington of Richland Center was taken into custody by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post Saturday at 2:11 a.m.

Authorities received multiple reports of a silver SUV driving on the interstate, I-90, in Juneau County headed north. The SUV was reported to be driving all over the roadway and nearly crashed multiple times.

State Troopers stopped the vehicle in Monroe County near mile marker 45 on I-90. Troopers observed signs of impairment in the driver and administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

