Advertisement

One taken into custody after traffic stop in Monroe County

State Troopers stopped the vehicle in Monroe County.
State Troopers stopped the vehicle in Monroe County.(WMBF)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is taken into custody for being suspected of driving under the influence, fifth offense Saturday in Monroe County.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, 41-year-old Vernon Washington of Richland Center was taken into custody by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post Saturday at 2:11 a.m.

Authorities received multiple reports of a silver SUV driving on the interstate, I-90, in Juneau County headed north. The SUV was reported to be driving all over the roadway and nearly crashed multiple times.

State Troopers stopped the vehicle in Monroe County near mile marker 45 on I-90. Troopers observed signs of impairment in the driver and administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of COVID-19
There’s a new COVID-19 mutation in Wisconsin
He will be taken to Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix, Ariz. awaiting extradition to Wis.
Dunn County quadruple homicide suspect in custody
Mona Lisa’s is located on Water Street in Eau Claire.
Mona Lisa’s restaurant shares COVID-19 update
One is charged with four counts of hiding a corpse, as party to a crime.
Charges filed, new details released in homicide of four in Dunn County
John Stender is taken into custody to begin three year prison sentence.
Passenger in girl scout hit and run is sentenced as families continue calls for justice

Latest News

ss13
SportScene Friday Part 3 9/17/2021
Blugolds Volleyball
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 17th (part three)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 10 p.m. 9/17/2021
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 10 p.m. 9/17/2021
Stanley-Boyd walks-off over Mondovi
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 17th (part two)