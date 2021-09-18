Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Friday, September 17th (part two)

By Justus Cleveland, Jessica Mendoza and Duncan Goldberg
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Week five of the prep football season! Stanley-Boyd picks up a walk-off win over Mondovi, Elk Mound rocks Osseo-Fairchild, Fall Creek picks up their first win over Neillsville/Granton, Cumberland stays undefeated with a win over Barron, Bloomer rolls over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and Cadott sneaks past Turtle Lake.

PREP FOOTBALL

Algoma 50, Gibraltar 42

Alma/Pepin 54, Eleva-Strum 16

Altoona 33, Viroqua 14

Amherst 36, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 14

Appleton North 42, Neenah 7

Appleton West 23, Hortonville 21

Aquinas 57, Westby 6

Arcadia 12, Black River Falls 0

Arrowhead 16, Kettle Moraine 8

Athens def. Auburndale, forfeit

Augusta def. Whitehall, forfeit

Badger 42, Elkhorn Area 21

Bangor 35, New Lisbon 20

Belleville 28, Lancaster 16

Big Foot def. Columbus, forfeit

Bloomer 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 14

Boyceville 51, Colfax 0

Brillion 21, Kiel 0

Brodhead/Juda 43, Platteville 0

Brookfield Academy 35, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 8

Brookfield East 21, Brookfield Central 7

Cadott 17, Turtle Lake 14

Cambridge 53, Dodgeland 7

Catholic Central 25, Kenosha Christian Life 22

Catholic Memorial 19, Pewaukee 3

Cedar Grove-Belgium 49, Howards Grove 14

Chippewa Falls 21, New Richmond 14

Clayton 41, Frederic 8

Clintonville 22, St. John’s NW Military Academy 0

Coleman 32, Tomahawk 0

Crandon 12, Mishicot 6

Crandon def. Northland Pines, forfeit

Crivitz 35, Northern Elite 8

Cuba City 34, Mineral Point 24

D.C. Everest 17, Marshfield 7

Darlington 58, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 6

De Pere 19, Bay Port 15

De Soto 38, Hillsboro 6

DeForest 58, Beaver Dam 14

Edgar 42, Marathon 0

Elk Mound 42, Osseo-Fairchild 8

Ellsworth 53, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 8

Elmwood/Plum City 16, Clear Lake 12

Fennimore 56, Parkview/Albany 22

Fond du Lac 56, Oshkosh North 34

Fox Valley Lutheran 17, Winneconne 7

Franklin 51, Racine Horlick 22

Freedom 28, Menominee Indian 7

Freedom 28, Menominee, Mich. 7

Germantown 41, Marquette University 21

Gilman 44, New Auburn 6

Green Bay Preble 21, Green Bay Southwest 3

Greendale 28, Wisconsin Lutheran 20

Hamilton 28, Menomonee Falls 27

Hartford Union 49, Cedarburg 32

Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 13, Merrill 12

Highland 27, Cashton 20

Holmen 56, Tomah 20

Homestead 26, Whitefish Bay 7

Hudson 52, Eau Claire Memorial 12

Hurley 24, Webster 14

Iola-Scandinavia 42, Assumption 34

Ithaca 42, Boscobel 0

Janesville Craig 35, Oregon 21

Kaukauna 34, Oshkosh West 7

Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 53, Racine Case 6

Kenosha Indian Trail 27, Kenosha Tremper 20, OT

Kewaskum 42, Sheboygan Falls 0

Kewaunee 21, Oconto 7

Kimberly 42, Appleton East 8

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 28, Two Rivers 25

Lake Mills 14, Lakeside Lutheran 13

Laona-Wabeno 48, Wausaukee 14

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 69, Gillett 8

Lodi 24, Turner 6

Lomira 55, North Fond du Lac 18

Loyal def. Wild Rose, forfeit

Luther 22, Royall 6

Luxemburg-Casco 42, Little Chute 7

Madison La Follette 28, Madison East 18

Manitowoc Lincoln 42, Green Bay West 7

Markesan 60, Palmyra-Eagle 0

Marshall 15, Waterloo 14

Mayville 42, Omro 11

McFarland 28, Whitewater 14

Melrose-Mindoro 27, Blair-Taylor 14

Menomonie 28, Eau Claire North 0

Middleton def. Madison West, forfeit

Milton 17, Janesville Parker 0

Milwaukee Lutheran 24, Pius XI Catholic 12

Monona Grove 24, Stoughton 14

Monroe 28, Edgerton 7

Mosinee 40, Ashland 14

Mukwonago 56, Waukesha South 14

Necedah 20, Brookwood 16

New Berlin Eisenhower 21, New Berlin West 0

New Holstein 29, Chilton 28

Newman Catholic 55, Port Edwards 0

Nicolet 41, West Bend West 0

Northwestern 56, Cameron 0

Notre Dame 42, Sheboygan North 7

Oak Creek 51, Racine Park 0

Oconomowoc 21, Muskego 14

Oconto Falls 36, Menominee Indian 8

Onalaska 41, La Crosse Logan 13

Oostburg 48, Random Lake 0

Osceola 39, Baldwin-Woodville 14

Owen-Withee 40, Cornell 6

Ozaukee 15, Manitowoc Lutheran 14

Pacelli 53, St. Mary Catholic 6

Pacelli def. Almond-Bancroft, forfeit

Pardeeville def. Clinton, forfeit

Peshtigo def. Mishicot, forfeit

Phillips 78, Lincoln 38

Plymouth 22, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 20

Port Washington 36, Ripon 0

Potosi/Cassville 51, Iowa-Grant 6

Prescott 42, Amery 13

Pulaski 56, Ashwaubenon 7

Racine Lutheran 64, Living Word Lutheran 8

Racine St. Catherine’s 60, Shoreland Lutheran 27

Reedsburg Area 28, Sauk Prairie 0

Reedsville 42, Hilbert 7

Rhinelander 28, Medford Area 14

Rib Lake/Prentice def. Flambeau, forfeit

Rice Lake 38, Superior 18

Richland Center 13, Prairie du Chien 7, OT

River Falls 42, La Crosse Central 14

River Ridge 41, Southwestern 3

River Valley 49, Dodgeville 8

Saint Croix Central 27, Somerset 0

Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 2, Williams Bay 0

Sheboygan South 42, Green Bay East 0

Shiocton def. Weyauwega-Fremont, forfeit

Siren 34, Shell Lake 6

Slinger 28, West Bend East 6

South Milwaukee 51, Cudahy 8

Southern Door 16, Bonduel 8

Spring Valley 42, Glenwood City 10

St. Croix Falls 35, Spooner 28

St. Marys Springs 7, Campbellsport 0

Stanley-Boyd 28, Mondovi 27

Stevens Point 24, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 6

Stratford 36, Nekoosa 0

Sun Prairie 50, Madison Memorial 7

Union Grove 41, Burlington 6

Unity def. Lake Holcombe, forfeit

University School of Milwaukee 27, Saint Francis 21, OT

Verona Area 49, Beloit Memorial 21

Waterford 28, Wilmot Union 17

Watertown Luther Prep 44, Horicon/Hustisford 7

Waukesha West 28, Waukesha North 20

Waunakee 40, Watertown 2

Waupaca 31, Shawano 21

Wausau East def. Wausau West, forfeit

Wautoma def. Adams-Friendship, forfeit

Wauwatosa West 2, Wauwatosa East 0

Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 10, Riverdale 0

West Allis Nathan Hale def. West Allis Central, forfeit

West De Pere 49, Menasha 21

West Salem 33, Sparta 7

Westfield Area 26, Poynette 8

Whitnall 35, Greenfield 0

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 17, Laconia 13

Wisconsin Dells 48, New Glarus/Monticello 13

Wrightstown 26, Seymour 7

Xavier 20, New London 2

