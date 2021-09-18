Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Saturday, September 18th

Blugolds Volleyball
Blugolds Volleyball
By Duncan Goldberg
Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A full slate of volleyball action with 12th ranked UW-Eau Claire Blugolds finishing up the Sandy Schumacher Memorial Tournament 3-1 on the weekend and two local prep volleyball tournaments, with one at McDonell and the other at Eau Claire North.

Plus, UW-Stout stays undefeated on the season with a win over UW-Stevens Point and UW-La Crosse falls to Div. II Grand Valley State.

