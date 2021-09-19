Artisan Forge hosts first-ever Forge Fest in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The first-ever Forge Fest is happening at Artisan Forge in Eau Claire Saturday.

The two-part event kicked off early Saturday with an art festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local vendors and artists had their work displayed, and festival-goers had the opportunity to look at the art studios inside.

The music festival portion started at 5 p.m. and ended at 11 p.m.

Food and drinks were available at the event to enjoy while listening to a variety of artists.

James Kasmarek, Forge Fest Event Organizer, says it is going to be a great show.

“We’ve got five bands, six acts that are going to perform in the next six hours starting at 5 o’clock from Chicago, Kansas City, LA, all indie music, and it’s just to be a great show,” Kasmarek said.

As an ode to front-line workers, they were given vouchers for food to enjoy while watching the live performances.

