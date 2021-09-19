City of Winona ends boil water order after tests show no bacteria

WINONA, Minn. (WEAU) - A boil water order for parts of the city of Winona is ending.

On Saturday, the Winona Police Department posted on Facebook that the order ended after tests showed no bacteria in the water for areas along Highway 43, or in the West Burns Valley area.

Residents are able to use and drink the water normally as of Saturday night, according to Winona Public Works. City officials say that water may appear discolored, but that is due to flushing water mains. The discolored water is safe to drink, and will fade over the next few days, according to the order cancellation.

Two water main breaks Thursday forced the city to implement boil water advisories due to concerns about contamination.

