Advertisement

ESPN College Game Day headed to Soldier Field

The Badgers and the Irish will face off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo ,ESPN College Game Day's crew sits on set in front of...
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo ,ESPN College Game Day's crew sits on set in front of Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. before the start of an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Texas A&amp;amp;M. After 15 years of the Washington State flag begin a backdrop fixture to every &amp;ldquo;College GameDay&amp;rdquo; broadcast, ESPN came to Pullman Wash., in Oct. 2018.(AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)(KWQC)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger football will soon be in the national spotlight. ESPN’s College Game Day is heading to Chicago for the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame game.

The game will be played at Solider Field. The network announced the decision to feature this match-up in a social media post on Saturday.

Wisconsin currently sits at 1-1 on the season, after a bye-week. Notre Dame took down Purdue last Saturday and remain undefeated on the season.

The Badgers and the Irish will face off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. ESPN’s coverage begins at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of COVID-19
There’s a new COVID-19 mutation in Wisconsin
He will be taken to Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix, Ariz. awaiting extradition to Wis.
Dunn County quadruple homicide suspect in custody
The jury indicted Alexis Saborit on Friday in the death of his longtime girlfriend.
Grand jury indicts boyfriend in death of Shakopee woman
Mona Lisa’s is located on Water Street in Eau Claire.
Mona Lisa’s restaurant shares COVID-19 update
Three outbreaks are currently attributable to CFAUSD.
CFAUSD shifting COVID-19 protocol

Latest News

Blugolds Volleyball
SportScene 13 for Saturday, September 18th
Blugolds Volleyball
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 17th (part three)
Stanley-Boyd walks-off over Mondovi
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 17th (part two)
Chi Hi downs New Richmond
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 17th (part one)