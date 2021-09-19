Local author’s book becomes top seller in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - A woman from Central Wisconsin quit her 10-year career in corporate America to become the best version of herself. She inspired people across the globe to do the same with her number one bestseller book in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands. It’s called “Redeemed.”

It was also among the best sellers in the United Kingdom, Spain and India.

“I set out on a journey to start helping people that were in my community,” said author Kristi Davis.

Outside of inspiring others through her book, she began doing retreats at a resort she and her husband own. People came from as far as California and outside of the country to enjoy the peace.

“This property has become a slice of heaven for people. They come here, they escape, they get away,” said Davis.

While on the retreat people learn to eat healthier through whole plant-based foods. They also can do yoga, meditate, and talk over their business goals with Davis to create a plan of action.

Davis likes helping people get started in creating their own businesses and she mentors people virtually around the globe.

The stay at the resort is meant to help people refresh their mindset.

“We all feel stuck in not even understanding our life’s purpose,” said Davis.

Davis said she felt stuck before she began the resort. She reached her peak weight and was not satisfied with her life. She was stressed from work and not feeling fulfilled with her life.

She decided to quit her job and begin her passion. She lost 115 pounds and completely changed her mindset. She now continues to inspire and help others do the same.

“It goes beyond the food, it goes beyond moving your body, it really goes how we talk to ourselves,” said Davis.

Tammy Dye, a client, was skeptical at first. She said she had been overweight her whole life.

“I was like nope, this isn’t gonna work, I’m never gonna do this,” said Dye.

However, around nine months ago she decided to get help from Davis. She began plant-based eating and worked closely with Davis to create an individual plan that worked for her.

“Within the first 6 weeks, I had lost like 25 pounds,” said Dye.

She said that Davis helped her realize that she was telling herself stories about herself that weren’t true her entire life and she needed to change her perspective on life.

“It’s about a complete life change,” said Dye.

Davis’s book is on Kindel and Audible for free. The book will also be at in local shops and libraries. She will be donating it to local schools too. You can also purchase it in paperback on Amazon.

