1 in 8 Wisconsinites were positive for COVID-19

correction: Corrects the percentage and proportion of people testing positive for COVID-19. The numbers are 10 times greater than our original calculations.

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 700,000 people in Wisconsin (700,759) tested positive for COVID-19 since the first confirmed case in our state on February 5, 2020. That’s 12% of the population. Over the course of 593 days, the COVID-19 virus spread to about 1 in every 8 Wisconsinites. (People who have more than one positive test for COVID-19 are counted only once.)

Wisconsin is in the midst of another surge. The Department of Health Services says the state is averaging 2,741 new coronavirus cases every day over the past week -- 500 more cases per day than Friday’s average of 2,227. More than 8% of tests (8.1%) in the past week came back positive, but that’s down from 8.7% a week ago. The state says Monday’s batch of results included 1,518 positive tests. The state’s cumulative total shows the state added 7,042 cases since Friday’s report.

Out of those 700,759 people, 1.12% died. Ten more deaths were reported to the state, bringing COVID-19′s death toll to 7,837. That’s the smallest number since August 30, when there were 7 deaths reported following a weekend. One of the 10 deaths was in Shawano County. Menominee County in Michigan also had 1 more death. Wisconsin is averaging 11 COVID-19 deaths per day, down from an average of 13 deaths per day on Friday. The death rate from COVID-19 in Wisconsin slipped from 1.13% to 1.12%, as the rate of new cases outpaces deaths. As we’ve reported, health officials credit vaccinations for reducing the number of deaths. While people who are vaccinated might test positive for COVID-19 they have a much greater chance of having mild symptoms or being asymptomatic; they’re 9 times less likely than an unvaccinated person to occupy a hospital bed and 11 times less likely to die.

DHS figures show 262 more COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals since Friday’s report, or an average of 87 people per day. That’s much less than our calculated 7-day average of 117 hospital admissions per day. Out of those 700,759 people, 5.39% needed to be hospitalized for treatment. The hospitalization rate declined from 5.41% on Friday.

We’ll know later this afternoon how many are currently hospitalized when the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) releases its daily report. As of Friday, there were 1,071 COVID-19 patients around the state, with 333 of them in intensive care. The Northeast region hospitals were treating 117, including 31 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals had 89 COVID-19 patients, with 17 in ICU.

Vaccinations

Pfizer says it’ll soon request emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. It says testing showed the vaccine was as effective in younger children as it was in teens.

Nationwide, 46% of children ages 12 to 17 in the U.S. are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. In Wisconsin, almost 40% of 12- to 15-year-olds and more than 46% of 16- and 17-year-olds received both shots.

The DHS says 56.2% of the state’s entire population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including 53% of the population that’s completed their series. Among adults, 67.3% of men and women received at least one dose, and 63.6% finished their vaccinations.

More than 3.2 million adults and children in Wisconsin received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Almost 2.9 million adults are fully vaccinated. Adults ages 55 to 64 crossed the 70% milestone getting fully vaccinated.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 45.5% received vaccine (+0.5)/39.9% fully vaccinated (+0.6)

16-17: 51.1% received vaccine (+0.3)/46.3% fully vaccinated (+0.5)

18-24: 51.0% received vaccine (+0.3)/45.8% fully vaccinated (+0.3)

25-34: 55.2% received vaccine (+0.3)/50.5% fully vaccinated (+0.3)

35-44: 62.9% received vaccine (+0.3)/58.5% fully vaccinated (+0.3)

45-54: 64.2% received vaccine (+0.2)/60.5% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

55-64: 73.1% received vaccine (+0.0)/70.1% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

65 and up: 85.2% received vaccine (+0.0)/83.2% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (MONDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 57.0% (+0.2) 53.9% (+0.3) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 51.0% (+0.2) 48.4% (+0.2) Dodge (87,839) 46.0% (+0.2) 43.2% (+0.3) Door (27,668) (NE) 71.2% (+0.2) 68.1% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 49.1% (+0.2) 46.1% (+0.2) Forest (9,004) 46.4% (+0.4) 43.7% (+0.3) Florence (4,295) (NE) 47.1% (+0.7) 45.3% (+0.5) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 50.5% (+0.2) 47.2% (+0.2) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 46.3% (+0.2) 44.0% (+0.2) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 53.5% (+0.2) 50.7% (+0.3) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 47.1% (+0.4) 44.2% (+0.3) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 66.7% (+0.3) 61.0% (+1.0) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 47.6% (+0.2) 45.2% (+0.3) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 56.7% (+0.3) 53.6% (+0.3) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 42.3% (+0.3) 39.6% (+0.2) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 54.8% (+0.2) 52.0% (+0.2) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 49.3% (+0.2) 46.3% (+0.2) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 40.3% (+0.2) 38.2% (+0.3) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 54.5% (+0.3) 51.3% (+0.2) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 261,246 (55.1%) (+0.3) 247,220 (52.1) (+0.3) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 290,549 (52.9%) (+0.4) 274,066 (49.9%) (+0.4) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,274,484 (56.2%) (+0.2) 3,084,595 (53.0%) (+0.2)

COVID-19 testing sites

The City of Appleton announced a walk-in clinic in the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. It’ll be open 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. every Tuesday, Sept. 21 through Dec. 14 (see the list of dates here). Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

On top of encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, health officials are also urging people to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible, so that overwhelmed hospitals don’t have to deal with flu cases in addition to the COVID-19 cases. The flu season was almost non-existent last year when more people were self-isolating or social distancing, masking, and following other mitigation protocols against COVID-19 -- the same protocols that slow the spread of the flu virus.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increase since the last report is in bold)**

Brown – 35,511 cases (+172) (264 deaths)

Calumet – 6,484 cases (+35) (53 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,689 cases (+112) (60 deaths)

Dodge – 13,367 cases (+152) (188 deaths)

Door – 2,985 cases (+25) (31 deaths)

Florence - 476 cases (+2) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 14,367 cases (+99) (139 deaths)

Forest - 1,193 cases (+16) (25 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,223 cases (+11) (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,969 cases (+27) (24 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,129 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,599 cases (+22) (30 deaths)

Langlade - 2,403 cases (+50) (36 deaths)

Manitowoc – 8,554 cases (+84) (78 deaths)

Marinette - 4,692 cases (+39) (69 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,142 cases (+30) (44 deaths) (+1)

Menominee – 865 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 5,160 cases (+45) (65 deaths)

Outagamie – 22,950 cases (+120) (231 deaths)

Shawano – 5,284 cases (+21) (75 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 15,350 cases (+71) (155 deaths)

Waupaca – 5,696 cases (+104) (134 deaths)

Waushara – 2,485 cases (+15) (39 deaths)

Winnebago – 20,928 cases (+289) (214 deaths)

* You can find a list of cases and deaths for all Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

