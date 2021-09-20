Advertisement

All Wis. counties rise to ‘High’ COVID-19 transmission levels

The CDC notes that more than 94% of counties in the country are at High levels of community transmission.
The most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map shows all 72 counties have...
The most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map shows all 72 counties have passed into the “High” community transmission levels.(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Every county in Wisconsin now ranks in the most severe category of COVID-19 transmission Monday, as designated by federal health officials.

The most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map shows all 72 counties have passed into the “High” community transmission levels.

Under the agency’s advisory, anyone, regardless of their vaccination status, in a county rating as having a ‘high’ community transmission level or that fell into the less severe ‘substantial’ ranking should wear a mask when at indoor public locations or when attending indoor private gatherings.

The CDC notes that more than 94% of counties in the country are at high levels of community transmission.

In the surrounding states, both Minnesota and Illinois also show all counties are at High levels. Both Iowa and Michigan have one county each that is at “substantial” levels, while the rest are high.

This comes as Wisconsin hit 700,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
Fall allergies versus COVID-19 symptoms
The difference between allergy and COVID-19 symptoms
Antoine Suggs and Darren McWright, also known as Darren Osborne, are in custody as suspects in...
Four people found dead in western Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

Image of COVID-19
1 in 8 Wisconsinites were positive for COVID-19
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (9/20/21)
Wisconsin hits 700,000 COVID-19 cases
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited Locust Lane Elementary School in Eau Claire,...
U.S. Secretary of Education visits Eau Claire elementary school Monday
FILE - In this Nov.. 7, 2018 file photo, then Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch speaks at an...
Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Kleefisch tests positive for COVID-19