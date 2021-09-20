Advertisement

‘Border Battle’ golf scramble raising funds for ECASD homeless students slated for Oct. 7

By Phoebe Murray
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Community members are invited to hit the links next month to support homeless students in the Eau Claire Area School District.

The ECASD homeless program provides support for uninterrupted education. They partner with area organizations to make sure students have what they need to be successful in the classroom, providing items ranging from school supplies to tennis shoes for gym class, and all the necessities to attend school ready to learn, including transportation to and from school.

During the 2020-2021 school year, 249 students found themselves in a homeless situation according to the district’s homeless program.

Dani Claesges, ECASD homeless program coordinator joins Hello Wisconsin, Monday morning to discuss the impact the annual ‘Border Battle’ outing has for students experiencing homelessness in the district.

See here to register for the 12th annual Border Battle happening October 7 at Wild Ridge Golf Course.

The ECASD Closet provides items to students in need. Contact Dani Claesges for more information on items needed, how to donate, and volunteer opportunities.

dclaesges@ecasd.us

SkyWarn 13 Forecast (9/20/2020)