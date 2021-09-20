EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

After more than a year and a half, the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra is back to live performances. The 2021 season opening concert is appropriately titled, “Emergence”.

It will be performed Friday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pablo Center at the Confluence in Eau Claire.

Romantics Schumann and Fauré take center stage for this concert program. Also on the program is Violinist Kaylin Liu, 2020 Winner of the Chippewa Valley Symphony Young Artist Competition, playing Henry Vieuxtemps’ Violin Concerto No. 5.

Pablo Center at the Confluence is currently requiring that all patrons be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test for entry into the facility. Masks are also required at all times, regardless of vaccination status, unless patrons are eating or drinking.

When you arrive at the Pablo Center for a concert, please be sure to bring: (1) a photo ID, (2) proof you are fully vaccinated OR documentation from a negative COVID-19 test that’s been taken within 72 hours of the event, and (3) your mask.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.