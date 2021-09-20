City of Eau Claire hosting career fair and hiring event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Just as so many businesses are right now, the city of Eau Claire is hiring! You can find out if you’re the right fit for any number of open positions, at a one-stop-shop this week, the Career Fair and Hiring Event.

The city says the purpose is two-fold: It gives the public, and specifically, job seekers, an opportunity to meet with various departments/divisions, learn what the city as an employer is looking for, and why to apply for the open positions. It is also an opportunity to hold on-site interviews for some open positions.

Like many businesses in the area, the city of Eau Claire is seeing lower application numbers and is having a hard time filling open positions. Those jobs include law enforcement officers, street maintenance crews and bus drivers.

The event will be hosted Wednesday, September 22 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall parking lot on South Farwell Street in downtown Eau Claire. Candidates are encouraged to look through the open positions listed and apply ahead of time at www.eauclairewi.gov/jobs before the event.

