Advertisement

City of Eau Claire hosting career fair and hiring event

Dozens of positions available right now
By Amie Winters
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Just as so many businesses are right now, the city of Eau Claire is hiring! You can find out if you’re the right fit for any number of open positions, at a one-stop-shop this week, the Career Fair and Hiring Event.

The city says the purpose is two-fold: It gives the public, and specifically, job seekers, an opportunity to meet with various departments/divisions, learn what the city as an employer is looking for, and why to apply for the open positions. It is also an opportunity to hold on-site interviews for some open positions.

Like many businesses in the area, the city of Eau Claire is seeing lower application numbers and is having a hard time filling open positions. Those jobs include law enforcement officers, street maintenance crews and bus drivers.

The event will be hosted Wednesday, September 22 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall parking lot on South Farwell Street in downtown Eau Claire. Candidates are encouraged to look through the open positions listed and apply ahead of time at www.eauclairewi.gov/jobs before the event.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Fall allergies versus COVID-19 symptoms
The difference between allergy and COVID-19 symptoms
Summerfest officials have not provided daily attendance numbers.
Summerfest vendors have mixed feelings about turnout, sales
The jury indicted Alexis Saborit on Friday in the death of his longtime girlfriend.
Grand jury indicts boyfriend in death of Shakopee woman
Image of COVID-19
There’s a new COVID-19 mutation in Wisconsin

Latest News

National Farm Safety and Health Week kicks off
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
UW-Eau Claire and UW-La Crosse are two of the four UW System campuses that have reached 70%...
Vaccination rates vary widely on UW-System campuses
The injured man was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
Injured man rescued from La Crosse bluffs after falling from bicycle Sunday