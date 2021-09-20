Advertisement

DALONNA SHANE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate DaLonna Shane for the Sunshine Award. I dealt with DaLonna when transferring my insurance coverage to a bundle deal. She did all the transition work for me and communicated with me throughout the process. I was so busy with work that day and DaLonna has done such a wonderful job making sure that all the documents were processed that same day. I want to thank her for all her hard work.

Aida Camay

