DR. NATHAN MEYER AND STAFF OF WESTGATE ANIMAL HOSPITAL

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to thank our veterinarian, Dr. Nathan Meyer and his staff from Westgate Animal Hospital, for going above and beyond the call of duty to help our dog who was suffering with severe hotspots. Our family was in quarantine, so Dr. Meyer was willing to accept photos of our dog via email. Then, even though we didn’t have an appointment, Dr. Meyer took the time to hand write a detailed description of how to treat our dog and prescribed medications that have helped him feel better already. He is a hero in our book. Thank you, Dr. Meyer and Westgate Animal Hospital for helping our family!

Allison Martin

