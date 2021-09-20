Advertisement

Eau Claire Republicans host Liberty Fest

Liberty Fest was held in Wheaton with notable speakers
Liberty Fest was held in Wheaton with notable speakers(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEATON, Wis. (WEAU) - With 14 months until Wisconsinites decide who be our next Governor, Republicans in Eau Claire county came together Sunday afternoon to rally for their candidates at Liberty Fest

The ticketed event was held at the Sleep Inn in the town of Wheaton. For many, the highlight of the event was hearing Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan speak. Notable Wisconsin G-O-P leaders in attendance included representative Tom Tiffany and Senator Ron Johnson.

Johnson says it’s time for people to start paying attention to what’s happening in our country.

“It’s extremely important that Americans understand the urgency of the moment,” Johnson said. “When you take a look at what the Biden administration is doing to this country, our loss of freedoms, the rolling disasters starting with the border crisis, exploding depths of spending, debt, the embarrassing surrender and incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan; people are really concerned.”

G-O-P gubernatorial candidate, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch had a previous engagement and was not able to attend the event.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of COVID-19
There’s a new COVID-19 mutation in Wisconsin
He will be taken to Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix, Ariz. awaiting extradition to Wis.
Dunn County quadruple homicide suspect in custody
The jury indicted Alexis Saborit on Friday in the death of his longtime girlfriend.
Grand jury indicts boyfriend in death of Shakopee woman
Mona Lisa’s is located on Water Street in Eau Claire.
Mona Lisa’s restaurant shares COVID-19 update
Three outbreaks are currently attributable to CFAUSD.
CFAUSD shifting COVID-19 protocol

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Web Weather (9/19/21)
Fall allergies versus COVID-19 symptoms
The difference between allergy and COVID-19 symptoms
Redeemed became the top seller short story in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands.
Local author’s book becomes top seller in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands
Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy received medical vaccinations this week as part of a multi-day...
Fort McCoy working to address language barriers during mass vaccination process