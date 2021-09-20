Eau Claire Republicans host Liberty Fest

WHEATON, Wis. (WEAU) - With 14 months until Wisconsinites decide who be our next Governor, Republicans in Eau Claire county came together Sunday afternoon to rally for their candidates at Liberty Fest

The ticketed event was held at the Sleep Inn in the town of Wheaton. For many, the highlight of the event was hearing Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan speak. Notable Wisconsin G-O-P leaders in attendance included representative Tom Tiffany and Senator Ron Johnson.

Johnson says it’s time for people to start paying attention to what’s happening in our country.

“It’s extremely important that Americans understand the urgency of the moment,” Johnson said. “When you take a look at what the Biden administration is doing to this country, our loss of freedoms, the rolling disasters starting with the border crisis, exploding depths of spending, debt, the embarrassing surrender and incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan; people are really concerned.”

G-O-P gubernatorial candidate, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch had a previous engagement and was not able to attend the event.

