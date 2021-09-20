Four people found dead in western Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WEAU) - Four people who were found shot to death in rural western Wisconsin on September 12 were killed in St. Paul, Minn.

The St. Paul Police Department posted on Monday that investigators determined that Jasmine Christine Sturm, Matthew Isiah Pettus, Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley and Loyace Foreman III were murdered in Minnesota before being taken across state lines and abandoned in an SUV in a corn field in northern Dunn County.

Additionally, because the murders took place in St. Paul, the St. Paul Police Department is taking the lead role into the quadruple homicide investigation.

Two suspects are in custody in connection to the case. On September 15, St. Paul Police took Darren McWright, who also uses the last name Osborne, into custody. He’s being held in the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center. On September 17, his son, Antoine Suggs, turned himself in to police in Gilbert, Ariz. and remains in jail awaiting extradition.

St. Paul Chief of Police Todd Axtell said he spent the weekend mourning the victims.

“We have four young lives—with all of their promise—erased,” Axtell said. “We have families left with only memories. And we have an entire community in search of answers.”

Axtell praised the work of investigators across numerous departments in multiple states on the case, including the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department, who initially had the lead on the homicide investigation and will continue to assist the St. Paul Police Department until the case is closed. Other agencies working on the case include the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

According to St. Paul Police, the four killed are the 24th, 25th, 26th, and 27th homicide victims in the city this year. No details on what lead to the shootings has been released by law enforcement as the investigation continues.

