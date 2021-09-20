Advertisement

Four people found dead in western Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul

Antoine Suggs and Darren McWright, also known as Darren Osborne, are in custody as suspects in...
Antoine Suggs and Darren McWright, also known as Darren Osborne, are in custody as suspects in connection with a quadruple homicide investigation in St. Paul, Minnesota. Four people were found killed in rural Wisconsin on September 12.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Dunn County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WEAU) - Four people who were found shot to death in rural western Wisconsin on September 12 were killed in St. Paul, Minn.

The St. Paul Police Department posted on Monday that investigators determined that Jasmine Christine Sturm, Matthew Isiah Pettus, Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley and Loyace Foreman III were murdered in Minnesota before being taken across state lines and abandoned in an SUV in a corn field in northern Dunn County.

Additionally, because the murders took place in St. Paul, the St. Paul Police Department is taking the lead role into the quadruple homicide investigation.

Two suspects are in custody in connection to the case. On September 15, St. Paul Police took Darren McWright, who also uses the last name Osborne, into custody. He’s being held in the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center. On September 17, his son, Antoine Suggs, turned himself in to police in Gilbert, Ariz. and remains in jail awaiting extradition.

NEWS RELEASE Saint Paul Police Department Takes Lead Role in Quadruple Homicide Investigation: Investigation reveals...

Posted by Saint Paul Police Department on Monday, September 20, 2021

St. Paul Chief of Police Todd Axtell said he spent the weekend mourning the victims.

“We have four young lives—with all of their promise—erased,” Axtell said. “We have families left with only memories. And we have an entire community in search of answers.”

Axtell praised the work of investigators across numerous departments in multiple states on the case, including the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department, who initially had the lead on the homicide investigation and will continue to assist the St. Paul Police Department until the case is closed. Other agencies working on the case include the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

According to St. Paul Police, the four killed are the 24th, 25th, 26th, and 27th homicide victims in the city this year. No details on what lead to the shootings has been released by law enforcement as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Fall allergies versus COVID-19 symptoms
The difference between allergy and COVID-19 symptoms
Summerfest officials have not provided daily attendance numbers.
Summerfest vendors have mixed feelings about turnout, sales
The jury indicted Alexis Saborit on Friday in the death of his longtime girlfriend.
Grand jury indicts boyfriend in death of Shakopee woman
Image of COVID-19
There’s a new COVID-19 mutation in Wisconsin

Latest News

Navy Fireman 1st Class Kenneth Doernenburg
Navy sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be laid to rest Saturday in Antigo
National Farm Safety and Health Week kicks off
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
The city is looking to hire at 2021 event.
City of Eau Claire hosting career fair and hiring event