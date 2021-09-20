Injured man rescued from La Crosse bluffs after falling from bicycle Sunday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is injured after falling off of their bicycle while riding on trails in the bluffs east of La Crosse.

The La Crosse Fire Department said its Urban Search and Rescue team responded to a report of a man injured near County Road FA on the La Crosse Ridge at 1:41 p.m. Sunday.

The man was taken to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse by Tri-State Ambulance with moderate injuries, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.

According to topographical data, La Crosse Ridge is over 1,200 feet in elevation, dropping to around 800 feet at the bottom of its valleys. The area in which the man was rescued from is near La Crosse’s National Weather Service office.

