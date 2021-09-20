Advertisement

LACIE FORBES, RN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Sep. 20, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis.

We are so grateful for the great care and attention Lacie gave our husband/father, Clarence, during his time at the Ladysmith Care Community. Her diligence in noticing a major health issue and working with us to get him care may have saved his life. He is doing much better, and we can’t thank Lacie enough. Please give her the Sunshine Award.

Gail Schmidt

