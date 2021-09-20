Advertisement

MARILYN BURISH

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Sep. 20, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis.

I would like to nominate Marilyn Burish for the Sunshine Award. I would like to nominate her for being not only an awesome sister-in-law and district co-worker, but also my best go-to person for proofreading work-related documents. I rely on Marilyn’s keen eye to proofread my staff bulletin that goes out weekly and our parent newsletter that goes our quarterly. I cannot thank Marilyn enough for always being willing to proofread whatever I send her way. She’s the best!

Sandy Bowe

