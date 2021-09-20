Advertisement

National Farm Safety and Health Week kicks off

By Amie Winters
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s fall harvest time, which means it’s time to double the focus on safety and health on farms. National Farm Safety and Health Week is designed to bring that extra focus. Tractor safety and rural road safety is the topic on Monday, overall farmer health on Tuesday, safety and health for youth in agriculture on Wednesday, agricultural fertilizer and chemical safety on Thursday, and safety and health for women in agriculture on Friday.

Drought conditions around Wisconsin are largely unchanged compared with last week. A new national drought monitor map shows drought in some areas of northwestern and southern Wisconsin, though the moderate drought conditions are easing in some of that area. Counties showing severe drought include Walworth, Kenosha and Racine in the southeast, and Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron in the north.

Wisconsin Ag Connection is reporting that the Pittsville FFA and FFA Alumni again are sponsoring their Splash of Red Cranberry Tours, starting this week. The tours, which cost $25 per person, will be given on Sept. 24 and 29, and on Oct. 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, and 22. The tours are part of Pittsville High School’s cranberry science class, are on cranberry farms east of Pittsville. The two-hour tours start at 9:30 a.m. A lunch including cranberry treats made by the school’s foods classes also are part of the event. Information and registration for the tours is available by calling Pittsville High School. This is the 18th year the tours are being offered.

A new virtual trade venture to Africa is scheduled Dec. 7-16 by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. representatives located in 13 African countries will work to find potential business partners for each of the program’s participants. One Wisconsin company that already has found success through the program is the Eau Claire-based U-Fuel. U-Fuel designs and manufactures modular fuel stations. U-Fuel ships mini-marts in three 40-foot shipping containers that can be set up in rural areas where there is no reliable electricity. Information and registration for the program is available on the WEDC web site.

