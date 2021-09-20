Advertisement

Police: 2 people wounded in shooting at Virginia high school

Crime scene tape stretched across portions of the school parking lot, and a police command...
Crime scene tape stretched across portions of the school parking lot, and a police command truck was parked nearby.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police say two people have been wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school.

Newport News police said in a statement Monday that the two victims at Heritage High School were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Police say students are being evacuated to the tennis courts, where parents can meet them.

Video from the scene showed parents on sidewalks talking on cellphones.

Crime scene tape stretched across portions of the school parking lot, and a police command truck was parked nearby.

Police were investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Fall allergies versus COVID-19 symptoms
The difference between allergy and COVID-19 symptoms
Summerfest officials have not provided daily attendance numbers.
Summerfest vendors have mixed feelings about turnout, sales
The jury indicted Alexis Saborit on Friday in the death of his longtime girlfriend.
Grand jury indicts boyfriend in death of Shakopee woman
Image of COVID-19
There’s a new COVID-19 mutation in Wisconsin

Latest News

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
RAW: Brian Laundrie's parents spotted walking back into their home
Antoine Suggs and Darren McWright, also known as Darren Osborne, are in custody as suspects in...
Four people found dead in western Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul
FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
Prosecutors wrap up as R Kelly trial moves into next stage
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend. FBI...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend