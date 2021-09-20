Advertisement

Vaccination rates vary widely on UW-System campuses

UW-Eau Claire and UW-La Crosse are two of the four UW System campuses that have reached 70%...
UW-Eau Claire and UW-La Crosse are two of the four UW System campuses that have reached 70% vaccination.(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP, WEAU) - University of Wisconsin officials say student vaccination rates for COVID-19 vary widely among the system’s campuses.

According to the UW System’s vaccination rate dashboard, at the Madison campus, 91% of students are fully vaccinated, the highest number among the system’s universities. The lowest number of vaccinated students are at UW-Parkside where 38% have been inoculated. Other campuses range from 75% at La Crosse to 46% at Stevens Point.

UW System CampusRate (as of 9/15/2021)
Madison91%
La Crosse75%
Milwaukee74%
Eau Claire69%
Whitewater64%
Oshkosh61%
Stout (Menomonie)58%
River Falls55%
Green Bay55%
Superior50%
Platteville47%
Stevens Point46%
Parkside (Kenosha)38%

UW System interim President Tommy Thompson has recently been touring campuses around the state to promote a scholarship drawing aimed at encouraging students to get vaccinated during the fall semester called ‘70 for 70.’ The campaign is offering 70 scholarships worth $7,000 to vaccinated students who attend system universities, other than UW-Madison, that reach a 70% student vaccination threshold. Students must submit their vaccination status by Oct. 15 to be included in the drawing.

At Eau Claire, officials said the campus reached the 70% threshold on September 16, one day after the data for the UW System report was tallied. UW System interim president Tommy Thompson visited the UW-Eau Claire campus on September 13 and the UW-Stevens Point campus on August 31 to promote the ‘70 for 70′ campaign.

