Vaccination rates vary widely on UW-System campuses

MADISON, Wis. (AP, WEAU) - University of Wisconsin officials say student vaccination rates for COVID-19 vary widely among the system’s campuses.

According to the UW System’s vaccination rate dashboard, at the Madison campus, 91% of students are fully vaccinated, the highest number among the system’s universities. The lowest number of vaccinated students are at UW-Parkside where 38% have been inoculated. Other campuses range from 75% at La Crosse to 46% at Stevens Point.

UW System Campus Rate (as of 9/15/2021) Madison 91% La Crosse 75% Milwaukee 74% Eau Claire 69% Whitewater 64% Oshkosh 61% Stout (Menomonie) 58% River Falls 55% Green Bay 55% Superior 50% Platteville 47% Stevens Point 46% Parkside (Kenosha) 38%

UW System interim President Tommy Thompson has recently been touring campuses around the state to promote a scholarship drawing aimed at encouraging students to get vaccinated during the fall semester called ‘70 for 70.’ The campaign is offering 70 scholarships worth $7,000 to vaccinated students who attend system universities, other than UW-Madison, that reach a 70% student vaccination threshold. Students must submit their vaccination status by Oct. 15 to be included in the drawing.

At Eau Claire, officials said the campus reached the 70% threshold on September 16, one day after the data for the UW System report was tallied. UW System interim president Tommy Thompson visited the UW-Eau Claire campus on September 13 and the UW-Stevens Point campus on August 31 to promote the ‘70 for 70′ campaign.

