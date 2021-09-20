Wis. could pay over $14 million in COVID-19 vaccine incentives

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state of Wisconsin could end up paying more than $14 million as part of its COVID-19 vaccine reward program.

The $100 vaccine reward card program’s eligibility period closed on Sunday, the Department of Health Services explained. More than 142,400 Wisconsinites received at least their first shot during the eligibility period of Aug. 20 to Sept. 19.

If everyone claimed their reward, the state would pay over $14.2 million to residents. Those who are eligible can claim their reward online.

Gov. Tony Evers thanked Wisconsinites who chose to roll up their sleeve and get the vaccine.

“Whether you got vaccinated in March or just this month, every shot in an arm is bringing us one step closer to putting this pandemic behind us and ensuring our state’s continued economic recovery,” Gov. Evers said.

Wisconsinites ages 12 and older who received their first dose during the eligibility period from a provider in Wisconsin, Minnesota or Michigan have until Sept. 30 to claim the incentive.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake encouraged unvaccinated Wisconsinites to get the shot, as well as to continue wearing a mask and to stay home if they are sick.

“If you know people who still haven’t gotten vaccinated, have a conversation with them and encourage them to take this important step to protect their own health and the health of their community,” said Timberlake.

The rewards will be paid out through funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

