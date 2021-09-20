Advertisement

Wisconsin election investigator warns of subpoenas

File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman, speaks during session at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal, Pool Photo via AP File)(John Hart | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The retired conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election is threatening to subpoena election officials who don’t comply and saying the intent was not to overturn President Joe Biden’s narrow victory in the battleground state.

The unusual six-minute video from Michael Gableman comes after election clerks were confused by an email his office sent last week that was flagged in multiple counties as junk and a possible security risk. Gableman said in the Monday video that if the state’s 1,900-plus municipal and county election officials did not willfully cooperate, he would “compel” them to comply.

