Wisconsin hits 700,000 COVID-19 cases

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hit a grim milestone Monday in the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching a new high for the number of COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health Services’ dashboard indicates over 700,000 cases have been reported in the Badger State.

It took the state more than 4 months to accumulate 100,000 cases. However, more than half of these cases were reported in just the past month.

As 1,518 new cases were identified Monday, the seven-day rolling average made it to the highest seen in the state since Jan. 11. The average is now at 2,741.

DHS also confirmed two people have died from the virus Monday. The Wisconsin Hospital Association notes five people have been admitted to a hospital with coronavirus, while 11 have been admitted to an ICU.

More than 90% of hospital beds in Wisconsin are currently full.

Nearly 60k COVID-19 vaccines were administered last week

Wisconsin officials note 59,424 COVID-19 vaccines were given out to residents last week, an increase of nearly 10,000 doses from the week before.

So far this week, 791 doses were administered.

Overall in Wisconsin, 56.2% of residents have received at least their first shot and 53% have completed their vaccine series.

