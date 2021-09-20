Advertisement

Woman charged with homicide in Jackson County

52-year-old Kellie Schmidt was taken into custody following the death of a 53-year-old man...
52-year-old Kellie Schmidt was taken into custody following the death of a 53-year-old man Thursday, September 9 in the Town of Brockway.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOWN OF BROCKWAY, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is being charged with homicide following the death of a 53-year-old man on September 9 in Jackson County, Wis.

53-year-old Kellie Schmidt of Brockway was charged with first-degree intentional homicide as an act of domestic abuse while using a dangerous weapon. Schmidt’s charges also include a repeater modifier after being convicted of substantial battery with the use of a dangerous weapon in 2018.

According to court documents, on September 9 at 10:23 p.m., deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to call about a man needing emergency medical attention. Deputies found a man, later identified as 53-year-old Thomas Boetcher, bleeding from an apparent stab wound in his arm. Boetcher was taken to Black River Memorial Hospital and then flown to Marshfield Medical Center, where he died shortly after arriving.

Schmidt, who said she had been in a relationship with Boetcher, and had been living with him in the Town of Brockway for the past month according to one of Boetcher’s relatives, was taken to Black River Memorial Hospital and then to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire with injuries. Upon release from the hospital, Schmidt was taken into custody by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Schmidt, who was 52 years old at the time of the killing, is being held in the Jackson County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Assisting the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in the incident and investigation are Black River Falls Emergency Medical Services, Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations, Department of Justice State Crime Lab, and Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Recon Group.

