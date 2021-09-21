Average number of COVID-19 cases nears highest level seen this year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The seven-day rolling average in Wisconsin for new COVID-19 cases is nearing the highest it’s been in all of 2021.

The average on Tuesday hit 2,967, which is just seven cases fewer than its peak on January 8. At the pace that it’s going, that number could pass 3,000 on Wednesday and reach the highest it’s been this year.

The average number of cases is still less than half of what it was at the peak of the pandemic. The highest the seven-day average has ever reached in Wisconsin was 6,502 on November 17.

The Department of Health Services reported 3,633 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total number ever reported in the state up to 704,434.

Seventeen people have died Tuesday from the virus, DHS notes. There have been 7,854 COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin, in total.

Vaccinations across Wisconsin continue to steadily rise. Overall, 56.3% of Wisconsinites have received at least their first dose and 53% have completed their vaccine series. There have been 4,815 vaccines administered so far this week, DHS data show.

