Chippewa Falls Public Library to limit services during construction

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Public Library will be limiting services for up to two weeks beginning September 27.

According to the library, the reason for the reduction in services is that construction is being done on its main entrance.

During the construction, there will be no public access to the library. Items that are placed on hold at the library can be picked up at the library garage door located on Bay Street. If someone wants to place items on hold, they can contact the library at 715-723-1146 extension 2 or email curbside@mycfpl.org. A library card is required to check items out. There will also be basic printing services available.

Returns are also accepted at the same Bay Street entrance during the construction, but the library says there will be no after-hours drop-off. For more information on the construction and services available beginning September 27, you can visit the library’s website.

