COVID-19 in Wisconsin Tuesday: 3,633 new cases, 17 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says there were 3,633 new cases of the COVID-19 virus in the latest test results, the most in one day since early December. Wisconsin is averaging nearly 3,000 new cases a day (2,967) over the past week.

Door County surpassed 3,000 total cases. Green Lake County passed 2,000. Outagamie County now has more than 23,000.

The positivity rate is still around 8% of all tests (7.9%) coming back positive but is on a decline.

Seventeen more people were added to the state’s COVID-19 death toll. The DHS says all of the deaths were in the past 30 days, including two deaths in Manitowoc County and one each in Fond du Lac and Green Lake counties. The rolling, 7-day average rose from 11 to 12 deaths per day, but the death rate slipped from 1.12% of all cases to 1.11%. Vaccinations are credited with keeping the number of deaths down. People who are not fully vaccinated -- or didn’t get any COVID-19 vaccine -- are 9 times more likely to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die than a person who is two weeks or more past completing their vaccination regimen.

Another 165 people admitted to hospitals in the past 24-hour period, above our calculated 7-day average of 119 admissions per day. The latest data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) found 1,099 people hospitalized for COVID-19 around the state Monday, including 334 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals had 104 COVID-19 patients, with 23 of them in ICU. Hospitals in the Northeast health care region were treating 98 patients, including 27 in ICU. We’ll get Tuesday’s hospital numbers after 3:30 this afternoon.

As we reported Monday, more than 700,000 people in Wisconsin tested positive at least once for COVID-19 since the first confirmed case in our state on February 5, 2020, which is about 1 in every 8 Wisconsinites. That grim milestone fell on the one-year anniversary of Wisconsin reaching its first 100,000 cases. Wisconsin reports in fewer than 600 days, 704,434 people were infected; 37,935 were hospitalized; and 7,854 died.

Threshold Date reached Days to reach 100,000 Sept. 20, 2020 228 200,000 Oct. 26, 2020 36 300,000 Nov. 13, 2020 18 400,000 Dec 4. 2020 21 500,000 Jan 8, 2021 35 600,000 May 4, 2021 116 700,000 Sept. 20, 2021 139

The Fox Valley health region is on the cusp of having 50% of the entire population of those eight counties completely vaccinated. That percentage includes kids too young to get a vaccine. Presently, 60.0% of all adults in the eight-county region have had all their shots against COVID-19.

Statewide, vaccinations saw a sharp drop in daily numbers. The latest reports from vaccinators added only 4,800 doses since Monday’s report -- including Wisconsin residents and out-of-state residents, such as people who work in the Badger State. The report added fewer than 2,000 people (1,997) getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the fewest since July 6. Fifteen of the counties we’re tracking failed to “move the needle” in the percentage of population starting or completing vaccinations or both.

The DHS says a problem last week that caused a lag in updating some data has been resolved.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (TUESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 57.0% (+0.0) 53.9% (+0.0) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 51.0% (+0.0) 48.5% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 46.0% (+0.0) 43.2% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 71.2% (+0.0) 68.1% (+0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 49.1% (+0.0) 46.1% (+0.0) Forest (9,004) 46.4% (+0.0) 43.7% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 47.1% (+0.0) 45.3% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 50.5% (+0.0) 47.2% (+0.0) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 46.4% (+0.1) 44.2% (+0.2) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 53.5% (+0.0) 50.7% (+0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 47.2% (+0.1) 44.2% (+0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 66.9% (+0.2) 61.5% (+1.5) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 47.6% (+0.0) 45.2% (+0.0) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 56.7% (+0.0) 53.6% (+0.0) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 42.3% (+0.0) 39.7% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 54.8% (+0.0) 52.1% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 49.4% (+0.1) 46.4% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 40.4% (+0.1) 38.2% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 54.5% (+0.0) 51.4% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 261,422 (55.1%) (+0.0) 247,523 (52.2) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 290,749 (52.9%) (+0.0) 274,334 (49.9%) (+0.0) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,276,481 (56.3%) (+0.1) 3,087,452 (53.0%) (+0.0)

Late Monday afternoon, the DHS announced 142,400 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since the beginning of the reward program, which offers $100 to anyone receiving first dose between August 20 and September 19. Those who are vaccinated in that timeframe must claim the reward by September 30. You can do so by CLICKING HERE or by calling 1-844-684-1064.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 45.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/40.1% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

16-17: 51.1% received vaccine (+0.0)/46.4% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

18-24: 51.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/45.9% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

25-34: 55.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/50.6% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

35-44: 62.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/58.6% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

45-54: 64.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/60.6% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

55-64: 73.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/70.2% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

65 and up: 85.2% received vaccine (+0.0)/83.2% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

The City of Appleton announced a walk-in clinic in the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. It’s open every Tuesday from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. through Dec. 14 (see the list of dates here). Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

On top of encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, health officials are also urging people to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible, so that overwhelmed hospitals don’t have to deal with flu cases in addition to the COVID-19 cases. The flu season was almost non-existent last year when more people were self-isolating or social distancing, masking, and following other mitigation protocols against COVID-19 -- the same protocols that slow the spread of the flu virus.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increase since the last report is in bold)**

Brown – 35,785 cases (+274) (264 deaths)

Calumet – 6,507 cases (+23) (53 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,689 cases (60 deaths)

Dodge – 13,398 cases (+31) (188 deaths)

Door – 3,027 cases (+42) (31 deaths)

Florence - 478 cases (+2) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 14,575 cases (+208) (140 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 1,201 cases (+8) (25 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,223 cases (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,001 cases (+32) (25 deaths) (+1)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,129 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,617 cases (+18) (30 deaths)

Langlade - 2,428 cases (+25) (36 deaths)

Manitowoc – 8,569 cases (+15) (80 deaths) (+2)

Marinette - 4,748 cases (+56) (69 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,142 cases (44 deaths)

Menominee – 866 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 5,228 cases (+68) (65 deaths)

Outagamie – 23,084 cases (+134) (231 deaths)

Shawano – 5,328 cases (+44) (75 deaths)

Sheboygan – 15,434 cases (+84) (155 deaths)

Waupaca – 5,707 cases (+11) (134 deaths)

Waushara – 2,519 cases (+34) (39 deaths)

Winnebago – 20,968 cases (+40) (214 deaths)

* You can find a list of cases and deaths for all Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

