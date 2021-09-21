Advertisement

Dairy margin coverage payments coming again soon for farmers

By Amie Winters
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Whether it will eventually lead to changes in the domestic dairy pricing system remains to be seen, but last week the Senate dairy and livestock Subcommittee held a hearing on that very topic. At the hearing, the senators agreed that the Federal Milk Marketing Order system, and especially the Class 1 mover, should be changed. But no specific changes were offered at that hearing. The chair of the subcommittee, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York pushed for reforming the Class 1 price mover and questioned witnesses on whether any new pricing system should include a make allowance for dairy producers that would cover their costs of production.

Dairy farmers should also see their dairy margin coverage payments coming again soon. The short delay in processing those payments came about because the USDA temporarily used up all its money for the program. That problem has now been corrected and they began re-processing those payments last Friday.

This week’s USDA crop progress report added soybean harvest numbers to the list. As of this past Sunday, 6% of the beans have been combined around the country, about equal to last year and the 5 year average. So far most of the bean harvest has been down South but North Dakota farmers have taken off 11% of their beans while Iowa is about 4% finished with beans. The crop is rated 58% good to excellent, the same rating the corn crop gets this week. The corn for grain harvest is now about 10% completed with Illinois farmers having about 11% of their corn off.

In Wisconsin the corn crop is rated 75% god to excellent with 56% of the corn silage harvest and 1% of the grain harvest finished. This week’s report also shows 90% of the corn is dented and 36% has reached maturity—about on pace with previous years. The state soybean crop is rated 73% good to excellent this week with 52% of the plants dropping leaves and 90% of the plants changing colors. The bean harvest is just getting started with 2% of the soybeans in the bin. State farmers also report they have harvested 52% of the fall potato crop, made 82% of their 4th hay crop, planted 29% of their winter wheat and finished 2% of their fall tillage. But topsoil moisture has backed up a little this week—rated 72% adequate to surplus, 16% short and 12% very short.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antoine Suggs and Darren McWright, also known as Darren Osborne, are in custody as suspects in...
Four people found dead in western Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
Fall allergies versus COVID-19 symptoms
The difference between allergy and COVID-19 symptoms
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of a typical...
New Samuel Adams beer illegal in 15 states

Latest News

Go Paint! Chippewa Valley Sept 25 - Oct 1, 2021.
Pablo Center invites you to Go Paint! Chippewa Valley
GO PAINT! CHIPPEWA VALLEY
GO PAINT! CHIPPEWA VALLEY
Four people found dead in western Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul
Woman charged with homicide in Jackson County
Woman charged with homicide in Jackson County