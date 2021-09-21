Advertisement

Dick Wolf Improv(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Dick Wolf Improv is an hour long, completely improvised episode of Law and Order.

JP Fry talks about the show he created the show in Chicago, where it is still running. Fry grew up in Eau Claire and recently moved back to start a theatre and produce shows.

The show is expected to run a few times a year starting on September 25th, 7:30pm at the Grand Theatre in Eau Claire.

Dick Wolf Improv Facebook Page

