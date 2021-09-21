Advertisement

DNR announces Ladysmith is a SDWLP applicant, seeking public comments

The funding is intended to address deficiencies in its public drinking water and wastewater...
The funding is intended to address deficiencies in its public drinking water and wastewater systems.(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is announcing the City of Ladysmith is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP).

According to a release from the Wisconsin DNR, the funding is intended to address deficiencies in its public drinking water and wastewater systems. The project includes replacing the existing water system components and roadway components on parts of Lindoo Ave., Summit Ave., and 10th Ave.

The SDWLP determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.

The DNR encourages the public to submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project.

Comments should be submitted by Oct. 4, 2021, to:

Department of Natural Resources C/O Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2

101 S Webster St.

P.O. Box 7921 Madison, WI 5370

Comments can also be submitted by phone at (608) 234-2238 or by email at Kevin.Olson@wisconsin.gov.

Based on the comments received, the SDWLP may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antoine Suggs and Darren McWright, also known as Darren Osborne, are in custody as suspects in...
Four people found dead in western Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
Fall allergies versus COVID-19 symptoms
The difference between allergy and COVID-19 symptoms
Parents voice concerns over COVID-19 protocols in schools
Parents express concerns on COVID-19 protocol in schools
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

“Every student I talk to wants to be back in class, and that’s where they belong,” Thompson said.
UW System returns to pre-pandemic levels of in-person instruction
He sited safety concerns over his support for mandating masks for students in the district’s...
Beaver Dam school board member resigns over mask mandate
Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Sen. Jacque discharged from hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Average number of COVID-19 cases nears highest level seen this year