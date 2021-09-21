DNR announces Ladysmith is a SDWLP applicant, seeking public comments

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is announcing the City of Ladysmith is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP).

According to a release from the Wisconsin DNR, the funding is intended to address deficiencies in its public drinking water and wastewater systems. The project includes replacing the existing water system components and roadway components on parts of Lindoo Ave., Summit Ave., and 10th Ave.

The SDWLP determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.

The DNR encourages the public to submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project.

Comments should be submitted by Oct. 4, 2021, to:

Department of Natural Resources C/O Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2

101 S Webster St.

P.O. Box 7921 Madison, WI 5370

Comments can also be submitted by phone at (608) 234-2238 or by email at Kevin.Olson@wisconsin.gov.

Based on the comments received, the SDWLP may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process.

